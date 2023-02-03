Prayer and peace rally

February 03, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

A peace procession in silence will be taken out from the St. Joseph’s Cathedral to Sanmaargi – the new Bishop’s House in Bannimantap in Mysuru at 3 p.m. on February 5, said a statement from Mysore Diocesan Laity Voice.

“From three years, we have gone through the trauma of disturbance of our faith by false and fabricated content through social media. Our faith was taken for granted and is being auctioned by those who do not even have minimum faith and responsibility. The image the Church is distorted through social media. This is nothing but works of the evil and it disturbs our faith”, said a press statement issued by the convenors of the rally viz M.B. Suresh, Premanand D’mello, Emily, John W. D Souza, James and A. Xavier.