Pray for a safe India, says Home Minister

Home Minister M.B. Patil and District In-charge Secretary Mohammed Mohsin have urged pilgrims, going to Mecca and Madina for haj, to pray for a safe India.

Speaking at a training and vaccination camp, organised by Wakf Board and the Karnataka Haj Committee, for haj pilgrims on Saturday, Mr. Patil said that performing Haj is the biggest dream for every Muslim in the world.

He said that the government has been providing all benefits and facilities to haj pilgrims for a safe and hassle-free journey to Saudi Arabia. “I pray to God for your safe return. At the same time, I also request you to pray for a safe and united India,” he said.

Mr. Mohsin, who described India as a pot where different types of flowers are placed, said that the country should always remain like this.

“I wish people that embarking upon the holy journey to pray for the safety of every Indian. I am sure the Almighty will not reject your prayers,” he said.

Saying that while during the Haj, people have to remain fit as they have to walk miles daily, Mr. Mohsin advised pilgrims to perform regular exercises and fitness activities.

“It is my humble advice to doctors administering vaccines to pilgrim that they should also instruct pilgrims to perform regular exercises. The physical fitness will help in the easy completion of the haj journey,” he said.

Asserting that he is always there to provide any required support for haj pilgrims, Mr. Mohsin promised them all help for a safe journey.

This year, around 320 pilgrims of the district are going for the haj and they were given the required training from clerics and vaccination from Health Department.