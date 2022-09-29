Praveen Nettaru’s wife get’s a ‘Group C’ job in CM’s office

BENGALURU
September 29, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has provided a job to the widow of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP youth wing office-bearer from Dakshina Kannada who was murdered on July 26.

In a notification issued on Thursday, Ms. Nuthana Kumari M., wife of Praveen, has been hired for a ‘Group C’ post in the Chief Minister’s Office on contract basis.

She will get a monthly salary of ₹30,350 and she would be in service either till Mr. Bommai continues to be the Chief Minister or any new order is issued related to her job, says the notification. However, her job is subject to verification of required educational documents, the notification also noted.

It may be noted that Praveen’s murder, which came close on the heels of the murder of a Muslim youth, was cited by the Centre along with nine other cases of murder while making a case for banning the PFI. The notification on providing a job to Praveen’s widow has been issued a day after banning the PFI.

