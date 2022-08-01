Praveen murder case: Two suspects detained

They were working in a bakery in Bengaluru

They were working in a bakery in Bengaluru

The Sullia police probing the BJP Yuva Morcha office-bearer Praveen Nettaru’s murder case have found a link to Bangalore, and detained two suspects who were hiding in the city.

Based on the information provided by Mohd. Shafiq and Zakir of Bellare, who had been arrested earlier, a special police team tracked down the suspects who were working in a bakery in Bengaluru. The duo was whisked away to Sullia for further investigation.

The suspects from Sullia had escaped to Bengaluru soon after the murder and started working in a bakery belonging to an acquaintance, sources said.

After getting information from Mohd. Shafiq and Zakir, the Sullia police shared the information with the Bengaluru police. The Bengaluru city police kept a watch on the suspects till the Sullia police reached the city and apprehended them, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told The Hindu that the district police were questioning three persons, who were suspected to be involved in the Praveen murder case.

These three persons were picked up from different parts of the State. “We are questioning them. If we find credible evidence of their involvement then they will be arrested. Else they will be freed,” he said.

Three persons came in a two-wheeler and hacked to death 32-year-old Praveen Nettaru outside his shop at Bellare on July 26 night.