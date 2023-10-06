Pratishthan to organize health camp in Kalaburagi

October 06, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Gyan Gayatri Seva Pratishthan, a non-profit organisation will hold a free health camp in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The president of the pratishthan Narmada Reddy, addressing a press conference on Friday, said that the a team of doctors including gynecologist Uma would screen women. Orthopedician Ishwar would screen bone and joint related issues and dermatologists Sama Patil and Swaroopa would attend to patients suffering from skin-related issues. Dentists Harshavardhan Reddy and Rajvardhan Reddy would screen patients with dental issues.

The health camp will be organised at Arvind Ashram in Om Nagar locality in Kalaburagi from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. on Sunday.

Ms. Reddy said that the prathisthan was established in 20212, and for the last 11 years it had been engaged in extending support to dumb and deaf children studying in various schools in the district.

