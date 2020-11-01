Pratishtana awards out

Kalaburagi

01 November 2020 02:16 IST

The Nadoja Dr. J.S. Khanderao Pratishtana annual awards to promote fine arts and artists from the country were announced here on Saturday.

The Visual Arts Study and Research Department of Gulbarga University in a release stated that the pratishthan has received around 382 artworks from 14 different States as of October 31. The panel of expert artists has selected Bharat Jain from New Delhi, Pradeepta Kishore Das from Rajasthan, and Satya Prabhu Naveen from Chennai for their artworks. All three artists would receive a cash prize of ₹10,000 each for their works.

The pratishthan also selected five consolation prizes each in three categories of art works - water colour, oil painting, and acrylic paintings.

Advertising

Advertising