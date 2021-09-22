Pratijyna Panchayat in Hubballi

HUBBALLI

22 September 2021 20:26 IST

The Lingayat Panchamasali community, which is seeking reservation under 2A category, will hold a Pratijnya Panchayat in Hubballi on September 25, in the run-up to the second phase of the agitation.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, president of the reception committee of the Panchamasali Agitation Committee Ninganna Karikatti said that the event in Hubballi was another step towards reminding the State government about its promise of including the community under 2A category.

Mr. Karikatti said that the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and then Home Minister and present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had sought time for fulfilling the demand. “Now that time has ended. We urge Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take a decision on the issue by October 1, failing which the community will resume its agitation at Freedom Park in Bengaluru,” he said.

President of the Youth Wing of community Viresh Undi and leader Nagaraj Gouri said that despite repeated agitations by the community, the government is yet to fulfil the demand. While various Chief Ministers and Ministers had been giving assurances about including the community under 2A category, nothing has been done yet to fulfil a rightful demand.

In the Pratijnya Panchayat to be held at Gokul Garden in Hubballi, seer of the Lingayat Panchamasli Peetha of Koodalasangama Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, the former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the former MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar and others will be participating, they said.