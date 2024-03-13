Pratap Simmha’s supporters hold demonstration seeking BJP ticket

March 13, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Supporters of Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha gathered at Hinkal flyover in Mysuru on Wednesday demanding that he be fielded as the BJP candidate in the coming Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru again amid growing speculation over a possible denial of party ticket to him.

Supporters of Mr. Simmha including BJP workers sporting saffron shawls gathered underneath the Hinkal flyover on the Outer Ring Road in the City holding aloft placards and shouting slogans. A few protestors were holding the pamphlets brought out by Mr. Simmha on his contribution to the constituency during the last ten years as an MP.

“We want a ticket for Pratap Simmha” was written on the black background of many placards displayed by the protestors during the demonstration.

A few youths also took out a bike rally from the venue, holding placards seeking BJP ticket for Mr. Pratap Simha.

Movement of vehicular traffic was disrupted at the Outer Ring Road junction with Hunsur road during the protest.

The demonstration for BJP ticket to Mr. Simmha comes in the wake of growing speculation in BJP circles and media about the possibility of the party’s leadership preferring scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as its candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pratap Simmha, in a message on X, has appealed to the supporters not to protest. Sharing the photos showing him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Simmha said he owed his political existence to “Modi ji”. “We all belong to one family, let’s work for Modi ji,” Mr. Simmha said.

Earlier, speaking at an event organised by Kannada Chaluvali Kendra Samithi, Mr. Simmha said he had already declared this would be his last election. “If given a ticket by the party, I will continue to do the good work for another five years. After that, there won’t be any work left,” he said recalling that he had already stated that he would groom other youngsters after five years.

“If they give me a ticket it is fine. If not also, it is fine,” he said before calling upon the people to bless Yaduveer if the party fields him.

No to contest independently

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Simmha clarified that he will not rebel and contest the elections as an independent.

He said his father had contested the Panchayat elections as a Jana Sangh candidate in 1968 and went on to become the Chairman of the Panchayat. He said he will not quit the BJP for any reason whatsoever.

Also, he said he owed his political existence to Mr. Modi and will remain so till his death.