Pratap Simmha confident of securing BJP ticket to contest from Mysuru

February 27, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Sitting BJP MP Pratap Simmha has expressed confidence of securing party ticket once again to contest from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections.

Seeking to set at rest the speculations in the media over the issue, Mr. Simmha said he had shown what an MP can do by taking up various developmental activities ever since he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mysuru in 2014.

“Naturally, I have confidence (of securing ticket). Party workers are with me. I have given a report card on my work to the Central BJP leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised my work in 2018. Recently in Suttur, Home Minister Amit Shah had described me a “popular MP”, he said.

Mr. Simmha listed the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, lighting along the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru, removal of garbage from Vidyaranyapuram waste processing plant, airport expansion work, Software Technology Park of India (STPI) in Mysuru, Inland Container Depot at Kadakola, and Passport Seva Kendra among his contributions as an MP.

While making it clear that he was not aware when the seat-sharing exercise between BJP and JD(S) will be finalised, Mr. Simmha said there was an established process in the BJP for selecting a candidate that starts from gathering opinion of the party workers and goes all the way upto the Central leaders.

Mr. Simmha expressed confidence of securing BJP ticket to contest from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency after retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao staked a claim for ticket and media speculation over the entry of former Minister and JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh into the fray.

Mr. Simmha said such speculation will continue till the elections, but he was confident of securing ticket.