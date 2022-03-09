Pratap Simha visits soldier Althaf Ahmed’s house

MP hands over compensation, promises residential site to family

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha at the house of Indian Army soldier Althaf Ahmed, who died in Kashmir recently, in Virajpet on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday visited the house of Indian Army havildar Althaf Ahmed, who died in a blizzard while posted on duty in Kashmir recently, in Virajpet on Wednesday.

Condoling the death, Mr. Simha handed over a compensation of ₹50,000 and promised to secure allotment of a residential site to the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu, Mr. Simha pointed out that the family of Mr. Althaf Ahmed, which was in a difficult financial situation, was staying in a rented accommodation in Virajpet. Hence, he urged the Deputy Commissioner to allot a site for the family under military quota at the earliest.