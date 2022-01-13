Pratap Simha slams Congress for padayatra

13 January 2022 21:22 IST

MP says it is nothing but drama

MYSURU

Lashing out at the Congress for the Mekedatu padayatra – which has now been called off – Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said it was a desperate attempt for political gains.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday Mr. Simha said at a time when the third wave of the pandemic was sweeping across the country, the Congress has betrayed its “irresponsible behaviour’” and its ‘’unbridled thirst’’ to come to power at any cost.

‘’We have seen students contracting the virus enmasse and as many as 400 staff in Parliament have tested positive. In Karnataka classes in educational institutions have shifted from offline mode to online mode due to spiraling number of cases and yet the Congress has gone about gathering people through padayatra’’, said Mr. Pratap Simha.

He said the Mekedatu project was conceived decades ago and Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar was the Minister for Power from 2013 to 2018. What prevented them from implementing the project during their tenure, questioned Mr. Simha.

The Congress has displayed its irresponsibility in its quest for power but the people of the State are able to see through their gameplan. This is nothing short of drama, said Mr. Simha and accused Congress of misleading the public.

In reply to a question the MP said that both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar fancied themselves to be the next Chief Minister and were trying to outdo each other. He alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah had ensured the defeat of the then KPCC president G. Parameshwara to thwart him from becoming the Chief Minister in 2013. ‘’Today, Mr. Shivakumar is the KPCC chief and Mr. Siddaramaiah was trying hard to scuttle his chances but in the process it is the people of Karnataka who are suffering’’, he added.