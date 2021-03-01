Pratap Simha seeks exclusive water supply and sewerage board for Mysuru

MYSURU

01 March 2021 02:56 IST

Pratap Simha, MP, Mysuru, has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to set up an exclusive Mysuru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (MWSSB) on the lines of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

In a letter to Mr. Yediyurappa, dated February 27, 2021, Mr. Simha sought an announcement on the creation of the MWSSB in the coming State Budget. The proposed board can cater to the water supply and sewerage requirements of areas under not only the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), but Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) layouts and MUDA-approved layouts in the city.

Presently, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) is catering only to the localities that are in the jurisdiction of MCC. MUDA layouts and MUDA-approved layouts, which are part of gram panchayats on the outskirts of Mysuru, were now equally expansive, he said, while pointing out that the GPs did not have the required financial or technical resources to ensure water supply and sewerage facilities to the new areas.

More than 50,000 residential sites had been developed in MUDA layouts and MUDA-approved layouts on the outskirts, he said. All these new extensions were being provided borewell water with fluoride content, he said.

Mr. Simha sought to draw the CM’s attention to availability of drinking water sources like the Cauvery, which flows barely 15 km north of Mysuru, and the Kapila, which runs at a distance of about 20 km south of the city. Yet, the residential areas that are part of MUDA layouts and MUDA-approved layouts were not receiving proper supply of water, the MP regretted.

The demand for setting up of an exclusive MWSSB for the water and sewerage requirements of Mysuru comes ahead of the start of work on Hale Unduwadi drinking water project that seeks to bring water to the city from the KRS.

About 150 MLD of water is expected to be drawn from KRS under the project for supply to Mysuru in addition to the 250-260 MLD of water the city was already receiving from Belagola, Hongalli, Kabini and Melapura drinking water schemes.