Pratap Simha seeks ban on PFI, KFD

He says they should have been proscribed soon after the violence in Bengaluru

He says they should have been proscribed soon after the violence in Bengaluru

Calling for a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD), Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Sunday accused the two outfits of fomenting trouble in the State.

He alleged that the two groups were also involved in the K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli riots in Bengaluru and the Government should ban the organisations to curb their activities. He said they should have been banned soon after the Bengaluru violence and accused them of provoking and instigating the student community in Karnataka to foment trouble on the hijab issue.

Mr. Simha said the two organisations with their origins in Kerala had entered the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and had spread their influence to create disturbance across the State and should be banned.

The ongoing hijab row could also be traced to these outfits, said the MP and added that political murders and violence had increased in the coastal districts of the State as a fallout of their influence in the region.

Reacting to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that the State and the country was in a financial and economic mess, Mr. Simha said but for presentation of Budget 13 times, he (Mr. Siddaramaiah) had no understanding of economics nor any foresight of vision for the State or the country.

There was no country or State which did not avail itself of loans and Mr. Siddaramaiah himself had exercised this option and availed it to the maximum extent, said Mr. Simha. The maximum amount of loan was taken by Mr. Siddaramaiah during his tenure and this was the highest compared to any Chief Minister of the State, Mr. Simha added. “Come Budget season and all those who have completed their law course or BA masquerade as economists and experts,” he quipped.

The BJP Government in the State had taken loans to implement development works for public welfare unlike the Congress which filled its own coffers, said Mr. Simha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working with a vision for the country’s future and the Budget was for transforming the nation and was not about making grants to individual State or localities, he remarked.

Reiterating his demand for renaming Tipu Express after the Wadiyars of Mysuru, Mr. Simha said they were instrumental in extension of railway line to different parts of the State and yet there was not one train named after them to commemorate their contributions.