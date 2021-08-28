Pratap Simha seeks action against CMC chief

He complains of protocol violation by Hootagalli CMC Commissioner

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has sought disciplinary action against Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) Commissioner for reportedly violating the protocol by not inviting Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar and him for the inauguration of the newly formed CMC’s office in the city recently.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham, he pointed out that Mr. Somashekar had played a key role in the formation of the Hootagalli CMC by merging Hinkal, Koorgalli and Belawadi gram panchayats as part of the efforts to create a Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike.

When the Hootagalli CMC was inaugurated on August 27, Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Narasimhamurthy had failed to keep Mr. Somashekar informed though the Minister was in the city. The Commissioner had failed to keep the MP also informed about the inauguration, Mr. Simha claimed.

Alleging that the CMC Commissioner had violated the protocol, the MP asked the Deputy Commissioner to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the official.