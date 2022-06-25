Pratap Simha reiterates his challenge for a debate

Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha on Saturday reiterated his challenge for a debate on the development projects for Mysuru with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa.

Fielding reporters’ queries, Mr. Simha asked the Congress leaders to fix a date and time for the debate and he will come.

He sought to inform Mr. Mahadevappa, who recently said the credit for the ten-lane expressway should go to Mr Siddaramaiah, himself and late Union Minister Oscar Fernandes, to come for the debate instead of issuing statements before the media.

“I will come with evidence. You should also come with evidence. People of the State will know….”, he said.

He claimed that Mr. Siddarmaiah and Mr. Mahadevappa lost in the previous elections to the Legislative Assembly in 2018 from Chamundeshwari and T. Narsipur constituencies because they made no contributions. “People of Mysuru have seen my work and elected me twice”, he claimed.