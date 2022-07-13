Pratap Simha lashes out at Devanur Mahadeva’s work on RSS

July 13, 2022 21:17 IST

Taking a dig at Kannada writer Devanur Mahadeva for his work critical of RSS, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday said that the book seemed to be written by a Congress activist.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Simha said that Mr. Mahadeva’s work ‘RSS: Aala mattu Agala’ (RSS: Depth and breadth) seems to have been written by a Congress activist inspired by the speeches of Rahul Gandhi and to which Mr. Mahadeva’s name has been appended.

Lashing out at Mr. Mahadeva, the MP said that it was beyond the writer to understand the depth and breadth of RSS which, he claimed, ‘’drew inspiration from Indian culture and civilisation’’. ‘’I read Mr. Mahadeva’s latest work and realised that a person who is subservient to Congress cannot understand the depth and breadth of RSS,” he added.

Taking exception to Mr .Mahadeva’s views on RSS that it was influenced by one leader, one party, one philosophy and one flag, Mr. Simha said it was incomprehensible as to why Mr. Mahadeva was silent on the ‘‘havoc being caused in the world by those following one book and the proponents of such religions’‘ instead of attributing such motives to RSS.

Mr. Simha also hit out at the Congress for promoting the book and said the party was engaged in disinformation.