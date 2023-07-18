Pratap Simha for buying back land atop Chamundi Hills from “outsiders”

July 18, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, has urged the State government to take necessary steps to buy back land atop Chamundi Hills from “outsiders”.

Fielding reporters queries on the announcement of Chamundi Hill Development Authority in the recent State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Simha expressed concern over the indiscriminate purchase of land around Chamundeshwari temple by people from outside, including Bengaluru.

He said there was no objection to residents of Chamundi Hills owning houses and shops atop the hillock. But, an indiscriminate influx of people from outside should not be allowed, he said.

The Chamundeshwari temple hundi funds should be used to purchase the private property around the temple, he said.

A large number of devotees had started visiting Chamundeshwari temple. Hence, it was necessary to ensure basic facilities for the devotees, who visit the hill shrine for darshan. “Chamundi Hills should not grow like another Simla,” he said.

He said he would shortly meet Mr. Siddaramaiah to take forward various projects for Mysuru, including the construction of international standard cricket stadium and the Kabini second stage drinking water scheme for Mysuru.

