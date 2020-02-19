Pratap Simha bats for ‘Greater Mysuru’

Mysuru

19 February 2020 22:30 IST

He wants gram panchayats on city’s outskirts included in Mysuru City Corporation limits

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has made out a case for expanding the jurisdiction of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to include the developed areas falling under the gram panchayats on the outskirts of the city.

Mr. Simha called on Minister in charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna recently and urged him to do so so that better amenities can be provided to these areas.

With the city growing at a fast pace, the gram panchayats such as Alanahalli, Hanchya, Kadakola, Ramanahalli, Hosakundi, Devalapura, Srirampura, Jayapura, Bogadi, Hinkal, Koorgalli, Ilawala and Siddalingapura have become developed areas.

Mr Simha pointed out that the areas falling under these gram panchayat limits have residential areas as well as industries and had witnessed a rapid rise in population. The revenue coming to the gram panchayats too had gone up substantially in the last few years.

Contending that there was provision to upgrade the areas under the Karnataka Municipalities Act, Mr. Simha said it had become imperative for the authorities to include these areas in the limits of MCC so that better civic amenities could be provided in the areas.

He made out a case for creating a “Bruhat Mysuru” or “Greater Mysuru” and requested Mr. Somanna to take steps in the regard.

Presently, MCC’s jurisdiction is restricted to the 128.4 sq km area falling within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Several new residential layouts approved by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) fall outside the MCC’s jurisdiction.

Apart from facing a drinking water scarcity, poor roads and lack of street lights, most of these localities do not have a garbage collection and disposal system.

A recent meeting of officials under the chairmanship of Mr. Somanna discussed with concern the menace of garbage being dumped indiscriminately in the areas outside the ORR. Piles of rotting garbage that was found strewn along the roads in areas outside the ORR had become a source of concern for the MCC authorities during the Swacch Survekshan earlier this year.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram Sankar had even suggested that the MCC increase its capacity to treat waste at its Vidyaranyapuram plant so that the waste generated from the areas on the outskirts of the city can also be collected and treated by charging a fee to the respective gram panchayats.