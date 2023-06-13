Pratap Simha alleges ‘adjustment politics’ between some leaders of BJP and Congress

June 13, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Tuesday alleged that some leaders of the BJP were involved in “adjustment politics” with a section of the Congress leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Simha recalled that the Congress, when it was in the Opposition, had raised the pitch against the then BJP government on issues like Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, 40% commission and Bitcoin scam. And, the ruling BJP leaders had responded by raking up the alleged denotification of land in the Arkavathy Layout and the Kempanna Commission report in the regard.

Though the ruling BJP leaders had threatened to make public the Kempanna Commission report, which went into alleged denotification of land in Arkavathy Layout, it was never tabled in the State Legislature, he lamented.

Now, a month has passed since the Congress government has come to power. “If you are not in adjustment politics with the BJP leaders, order a probe into the charges that you had levelled against the BJP government,” he said while daring Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order inquiries into the alleged 40% commission sought for clearing bills of government work, PSI recruitment and Bitcoin scam.

Mr. Simha, the BJP MP representing Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, also wondered if a section of the leaders in the BJP and the Congress were engaged in ‘mutual back-scratching’.

Though Mr. Simha did not identify any leader of the BJP, he said the party lost the elections because of “some of its leaders” and said his statements with regard to the “adjustment politics” should serve as an introspection for the party.

Even though a few party leaders had joined hands with the ruling Congress, Mr. Simha said the BJP workers had not. He said the party workers will continue to fight against the Congress government over the issue of exorbitant hike in electricity tariff.

When the Congress government can issue orders to stop the projects sanctioned by the previous BJP government, why could it not stop the revision of electricity tariff by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). “It is well within the powers of the State government to stop the revision,” he said.

White Paper on finances

Mr. Simha also urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to come out with a White Paper on the State’s financial situation so that the public knows the expenditure the state will have to incur for implementing the five guarantee schemes.

He referred to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s claim that it would cost the State around ₹59,000 crore and wondered if he will leave behind an additional debt burden of ₹3,00,000 crore on the State at the end of his five-year term. Let the White Paper throw light on the debt the State had incurred during the regime of all Chief Ministers of the State starting from Kengal Hanumanthaiah to Basavaraj Bommai, he said.

