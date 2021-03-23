Prashant Manakar elected new HKCCI president

Prashant Manakar led his panel to a stupendous victory in the elections to the Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HKCCI) on Sunday, dealing a body blow to the outgoing president Amarnath Patil’s panel by completely decimating it.

The results of the HKCCI polls which were announced late on Sunday night turned out to be interesting as all the established former and sitting office-bearers who contested from the incumbent president Mr. Patil’s panel had to taste defeat.

Mr. Manakar won the elections to the post of president by a margin of 878 votes.

Mr. Manakar polled 1,524 votes, followed by Mr. Patil with 646 votes and Arun Kumar Loya with 262 votes.

Rajashekar S.Patil was elected as vice-president with 1,352 votes defeating Ravikumar Sarasambi who polled 1,076 votes.

Amit R. Parmar contested for the post of joint secretary and emerged victorious with 1,469 votes against Bhimashankar B.Patil who received 961 votes.

Gurudev A.Desai polled 1,596 votes and was elected treasurer against Channabasayya Nandikol who obtained 829 votes.

Kailash B.Patil polled 1,870 votes, the highest on the panel, to be elected as a member of the Managing Committee from the corporate sector.

His opponent, Sharanabasappa S.A. received just 537 votes and tasted defeat. While Sharanabasappa Pappa was the only member to be re-elected unopposed to the post of secretary.

Karunesh Ghanti, Syed Nizamuddin Chisty and Ramachandra B. Kosgi from Mr. Manakar's panel were elected as Managing Committee members from Kalaburagi and Mofussil.

Besides these, 15 Managing Committee members were elected.

Of the total 3,500 voters, only 2,456 voters (70 %) exercised their franchise.