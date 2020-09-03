Prashant Kumar Mishra posted as MESCOM Managing Director

MANGALURU

03 September 2020 18:09 IST

The State government on Thursday transferred a 2013 batch IAS officer Snehal R., Managing Director, Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (MESCOM), as the Director, Pre-University Education.

It posted Prashant Kumar Mishra, a 2014 batch IAS officer who was the Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and waiting for posting, as the Managing Director of MESCOM.

A government notification said that the post of Managing Director, MESCOM has been declared as equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director of Municipal Administration.

The government had recently transferred Mr. Mishra without posting in a case relating to the death of Nanjangud in-charge Taluk Health Officer (THO) S.R. Nagendra.