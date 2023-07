July 23, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Prashant Kumar Mishra, a 2014 Karnataka cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who was serving as Director (Personnel), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru, has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Ballari.

As per a notification issued by the government on Saturday, he will replace Pavan Kumar Malapati who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Rural Development, Bengaluru, in the downgraded post in the existing vacancy.