Prasanna’s book release event

Published - July 11, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In collaboration with Rangavalli and Mysore Art Centre, the revised edition of theatre personality Prasanna’s ‘Indian Method in Acting’ book will be released at Indian Institute of Educational Theatre here on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University and writer O.L. Nagabhushan will be the chief guests. Mr. Prasanna and theatre artists will be present.

On the occasion, the discussion on ‘Indian Tradition in Acting’ will be moderated by writer O.L. Nagabhushan. The event has been organised in collaboration with Bharatiya Shikshanika Rangabhoomi Sansthe.

