GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prasanna’s book release event

Published - July 11, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In collaboration with Rangavalli and Mysore Art Centre, the revised edition of theatre personality Prasanna’s ‘Indian Method in Acting’ book will be released at Indian Institute of Educational Theatre here on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University and writer O.L. Nagabhushan will be the chief guests. Mr. Prasanna and theatre artists will be present.

On the occasion, the discussion on ‘Indian Tradition in Acting’ will be moderated by writer O.L. Nagabhushan. The event has been organised in collaboration with Bharatiya Shikshanika Rangabhoomi Sansthe.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.