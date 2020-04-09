Prasanna to go on indefinite fast

Theatre personality and activist Prasanna has announced that he will go on an indefinite fast from Friday as an exercise in introspection on the need for sustainable living in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grama Seva Sangha (GSS), of which Mr. Prasanna is a senior member, has called for a daylong national fast on Friday, that has now acquired support from several quarters of the country, to empathise with the plight of migrant workers. “The national fast is a modest effort at speaking to the nation’s conscience,” stated the GSS in a statement on Wednesday. The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, activists Vandana Shiva and Medha Patkar, historian Ramachandra Guha, and actor Irfan Khan are some of those who have announced their support.

Meanwhile, Mr. Prasanna told The Hindu: “The pandemic is a man-made disaster, brought on by environmental destruction and degradation. The only way out is sustainable living — shifting gears to what I call ‘sacred economy’. I think this is the right time to create awareness among people for the need to shift to sustainable living and this fast is an exercise at introspecting myself and to nudge others also to introspect on these lines.”

He added that he will have some water, lime juice, and honey if required to prevent harm to his life.