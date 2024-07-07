Prasanna resigns as MYMUL president

P.M. Prasanna has resigned as President of Mysuru District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies’ Union Ltd (MYMUL)

One of the 15 directors elected during MYMUL polls held three years ago, Mr. Prasanna was unanimously elected as its President in March 2021.

Mr. Prasanna, who is also the son of former JD(S) MLA representing Periyapatna assembly constituency K. Mahadev, accused Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, the present MLA of Periyapatna, of harassing him due to political rivalry.

Mr. Prasanna alleged that Mr. Venkatesh had threatened to initiate an inquiry against MYMUL and supersede the body. Hence, Mr. Prasanna said he had resigned to protect the interests of other directors of MYMUL, who will be affected if the Government supersedes the body.

Though the resignation was submitted a few days ago, Mr. Prasanna said it would take about two weeks for the resignation to be accepted. There was a provision for him to withdraw the resignation before it was accepted, he said in response to questions from reporters.

Mr. Prasanna said Mr. Venkatesh was targeting him due to political reasons as he would likely have to face him as his opponent in the next Assembly elections.

