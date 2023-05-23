Prasanna flags livelihood issues faced by theatre artistes

May 23, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Veteran theatre personality and playwright Prasanna has emphasised the need to address livelihood issues faced by theatre artistes.

Speaking at a discussion on Rangayana organised by the Indian Theatre Foundation at Kalamandira in Mysuru on Monday evening, Mr. Prasanna lamented the absence of gainful employment for the thousands of theatre artistes in the State.

With little or no options for gainful employment in theatre, a large number of youth flock to cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru for opportunities in television serials or films.

Theatre artistes, who are neither paid properly nor given respect, will naturally gravitate towards television serials or movies, he said, while expressing his dissatisfaction with the government for doing little to create job opportunities for theatre artistes and retain them in the field of theatre.

While a government servant draws no less than ₹60,000 to ₹70,000 salary per month, theatre artistes are paid ₹12,000 to ₹15,000, he lamented.

Mr. Prasanna emphasised the need for promoting theatre in the interest of ensuring social justice. For, theatre draws youth from the villages, Dalits and women, who are not well-versed in either English or computers.

The youth, Dalits and women, who are drawn towards theatre, can beat drums, dance and sing well. “They will read Ranna and Pampa and eventually learn English also,” he said. Through theatre, such people can be brought to the mainstream, Mr. Prasanna said.

During his address, Mr. Prasanna also regretted that Rangayana had become a tool for playing power politics. He hoped for the situation to improve with the change of government in the State and urged theatre personalities to bring the lacunae to the attention of the new government.

Theatre personality K. Venkataraju and writer Kalegowda Nagawara were also present on the occasion.