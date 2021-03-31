Prasanna elected president of MYMUL

Mysuru

Prasanna was on Tuesday elected as the new president of Mysuru District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies’ Union Ltd (MYMUL).

Sources in MYMUL said Mr. Prasanna, who is the son of K. Mahadev, JD(S) MLA representing Periyapatna Assembly constituency, is scheduled to take charge of his post on Wednesday.He was one of the 15 directors of MYMUL elected in the recent polls. On Tuesday, he was unanimously elected as the president.

The polls held earlier this month were seen as a prestige battle between two former Ministers from Mysuru belonging to the JD(S) – G.T. Deve Gowda representing Chamundeshwari Assembly segment and S.R. Mahesh representing K.R. Nagar Assembly constituency. Eventually, the syndicate led by Mr. Gowda, who has been maintaining a distance from the JD(S), bagged as many as 12 of the 15 seats, delivering a blow to Mr .Mahesh. Incidentally, the polls had even seen former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy enter the campaign on behalf of the syndicate led by Mr. Mahesh. Mr. Kumaraswamy had not only opposed the syndicate led by Mr. Gowda, but also expressed dissatisfaction with party MLA K. Mahadev’s son contesting as a representative of Mr. Gowda’s syndicate.

The term of the Board of Directors is for 5 years.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru after Mr. Prasanna’s election, Mr. Gowda said he had called upon the newly elected directors and president of MYMUL to run it as a model dairy in the country.

He recalled the charges of corruption in MYMUL levelled by Mr. Kumaraswamy and asked the directors to allow no room for any corrupt practices in the body.