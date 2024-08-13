GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prasanna D. appointed director of Shivamogga Rangayana

Published - August 13, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has appointed Prasanna D., graduate from the National School of Drama, New Delhi, as director of Shivamogga Rangayana.

Mr. Prasanna, 44, is a native of Sagar in Shivamogga district. He completed his degree in Sagar and did his diploma in theatre arts at Ninasam, Heggodu in Sagar taluk, before joining NSD, New Delhi.

He has the experience working as a trainer, designer, and director in theatre at different places, including NSD Bengaluru chapter, the Haryana Police Academy, Shivakumara Rangaprayoga Shaale at Sanehalli in Chitradurga district, Central University Hyderabad, and Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru.

Mr. Prasanna has directed Bimbayana, a play for NSD in Delhi, Vapas Maadi for Udaya Kalavidaru in Sagar, Parihara for Shivakumar Rangaprayoga Shale, Overcoat, and a few other plays.

Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, Mr. Prasanna said he had a vision for Shivamogga Rangayana and he would share it with the media after presenting it before the people concerned after taking over the responsibility. “Many people have done commendable work in taking theatre to people in Shivamogga. I wish to continue the good work and involve more people in theatre activities,” he said.

