Prasanna B. Varale takes oath as Chief Justice

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot administering the oath of office to Justice Prasanna B. Varale at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Prasanna B. Varale took oath as 32nd Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka on Saturday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to Mr. Varale at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, judges of the High Court, and other dignitaries.

He was the senior most judge of the Bombay High Court till his elevation as Chief Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on June 23, 1962, at Nippani in Belagavi district of Karnataka, Mr. Varale had graduated in arts and law from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Maharashtra and began his practice as an advocate in 1985.

He served as lecturer of law at Ambedkar Law College, Aurangabad, from 1990 to 1992 and worked as assistant government pleader and additional public prosecutor at Bombay High Court Bench at Aurangabad and as an additional standing counsel for the Central government. He was elevated as a judge of the Bombay High Court on July 18, 2008.