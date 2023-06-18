PRASAD scheme for Mysuru’s Chamundi Hills rile activists

June 18, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Centre’s administrative nod for the implementation of Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme at a cost of ₹45.70 crore has riled activists in the city who are bracing for a showdown with the authorities.

The PRASAD scheme entails development of a slew of facilities for pilgrims and activists have questioned the need to take up fresh construction atop Chamundi Hills given its ecological fragility.

N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru and former Dean of Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, said the Detailed Project Report should be discussed with the public before taking up a project of such magnitude which might have a bearing on the ecosystem.

Prof. Rangaraju said that Chamundi Hills is not only a natural heritage to the people of Mysuru but is historically important too besides being a place of pilgrimage. Hence, efforts should be made to conserve the greenery and its spiritual and religious sanctity instead of developing it commercially.

He also questioned the need for endless construction atop Chamundi Hills under the guise of extending facilities and said there will be no end to it given the pilgrim rush. But in the process, the local environment will be damaged irretrievably, he added.

Parusharame Gowda of Save Chamundi Hills Committee said that they are discussing the pros and cons of the project and want to identify works that are inimical to the local environment. He questioned the need for installation of stainless steel railings all along the steps and said it would impair the natural beauty of the hills.

There is growing thrust towards commercialisation and all development is centred around creating new amenities to the visitors which, he said, would damage the hills. ‘’We will chalk out the next course of action after a thorough study of the project proposals,’’ said Parashurame Gowda.

Meanwhile, B.L. Byrappa, former Mayor and ex-councillor of MCC, cautioned against any more constructions atop Chamundi Hills and said that it is turning into a concrete jungle and would mar its natural beauty. ‘’The administrative authorities have preferred to look the other way and encourage such activities which are inimical to Chamundi Hills and its ecosystem,’’ said Mr. Byrappa.

He said the State government should take a fresh look at the project and take measures to conserve Chamundi Hills.

What is PRASAD scheme?

The PRASAD scheme entails construction of new mantapas, information centre, control room, police booth, toilet facilities etc. near the statue of Mahishasura. The temple precincts, the area around Nandi statue and Devikere are also proposed to be developed besides landscaping and renovation of the existing steps and walls and installation of steel railings.

Prior to the PRASAD scheme, there was a proposal for a ropeway linking the city with Chamundi Hills but public opposition forced the authorities to disband the project.