Prank payment app: Couple arrested for cheating jewellers

March 17, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The couple that was arrested by the Byadarahalli police on Sunday.

The couple that was arrested by the Byadarahalli police on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Byadarahalli police on Sunday arrested a couple who used to dupe jewellery shops using a fake payment app.

The accused Nandan, 40, and his live-in-partner Kalpitha, had visited Parmesh Jewelers at Gollarahatti, 15 days ago and bought 36 grams of gold worth ₹1.6 lakh and made the payment through a fake online payment app and left the premises.

The owner of the shop realized that he had been cheated and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the Byadarahalli police collected the CCTV footage from in and around the shop and analysed footage from over 100 cameras before zeroing in on the accused.

“We found the scooter number which helped the police team track down Kalpitha and later Nandan. The duo were habitual offenders involved in similar offences in and around the city,” the police said. The duo has allegedly committed four to five thefts in the last year and have been arrested for the first time.

