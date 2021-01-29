Karnataka

Pranesh elected Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council

Newly elected Legislative Council Deputy Chairman M.K. Pranesh being greeted by members on Friday.   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Bharatiya Janata Party member M.K. Pranesh was elected Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council on Friday. He defeated senior member and Congress nominee K.C. Kondaiah.

Mr. Pranesh polled 41 votes, against the 24 polled by Mr. Kondaiah. His election had become certain after the Janata Dal (S) extended its support to the BJP in exchange for the Chairman’s post. Basavaraj Horatti of the JD(S) is expected to contest for the Chairman’s post when it falls vacant.

Eight members were absent during polling. Soon after his election, Mr. Pranesh said he would work through consensus and take all members along.

