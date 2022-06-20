Pranavananda Swami launches indefinite hunger strike

Pranavananda Swami, national president of Arya Ediga Kendra Samiti, with various political party leaders during the launch of an indefinite hunger strike in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

June 20, 2022

The seer demands that the State government lift the ban on toddy tapping

Demanding that the State Government establish a development board for the Idiga community and also lift the ban on toddy tapping and sales in parts of Kalyana Karnataka region, national president of the Arya Ediga Kendra Samiti Pranavananda Swami launched an indefinite hunger strike outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday.

The swamiji, addressing protestors, said that tapping toddy is the family occupation of the Idiga community. Toddy tapping is allowed in the coastal districts of the State, while it is banned in other districts.

The swamiji urged the State Government to allow the Idiga community in Kalyana Karnataka districts to continue with their traditional occupation of toddy tapping as most of the families in this region have been affected by financial difficulties after the government banned toddy tapping in the region.

He also demanded that the State Government establish a development board for the Idiga community and allocate Rs.500 crore to the board for the welfare of the community. He also demanded that a study chair be set up in Gulbarga University in the name of social reformer Sri Narayana Guru.

Unemployed youths of the Idiga community should be appointed in the State-run MSIL liquor vending outlets and licence for liquor shops should be issued to Idiga community on a priority basis, he added.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, who reached the venue of the protest, said that the State Government is concerned about the long-pending demands of the Idiga community and assured the protestors of discussing the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

KPCC State vice-president Sharanprakash Patil, KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge, Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar, the former Minister and Chairman of the Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah Abivriddhi Nigama Baburao Chinchansur expressed their support to the community.

Telugu actor Suman Talwar also participated in the indefinite hunger protest.

Community leaders, including Satish Guttedar, Ashok Guttedar, Jagdev Guttedar, Rajesh Guttedar and Harshanand Guttedar, were present.

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary spoke to the swamiji through video-conferencing and requested him to withdraw the indefinite hunger strike. Mr. Poojary also promised the swamiji and Idiga community leaders that he will arrange for a meeting with Mr. Bommai by the first week of July and resolve the issues at the earliest.