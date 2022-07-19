Pramoda Devi Wadiyar writes to Suttur Mutt seer to make way for Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s statue at Gun House Circle

She requests him reconsider his plans to install statue of Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House Circle

She requests him reconsider his plans to install statue of Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House Circle

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar from the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has written to Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami to reconsider his plans to install the statue of Sri Rajendra Swamiji at the Gun House Circle and facilitate the erection of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s statue at the spot.

The Gun House Circle, which is situated in front of the JSS Mahavidyapeetha building as well as near the Southern Gate of Mysuru palace, has been a bone of contention between different organisations for installation of the statue of Sri Rajendra Swamiji and Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

Sources in Mysuru palace confirmed that Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of Srikatandatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, had written to the Suttur Mutt seer to reconsider his plans in view of the desire of the general public and various organisations to erect a statue of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar at the spot.

Ms. Wadiyar also cited the presence of the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar at North Gate of Mysuru palace and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar at Hardinge Circle and added that all the circles surrounding the palace featured the statues of the late Maharajas of Mysuru. Hence, she felt that the statue of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar should be installed at the Gun House Circle.

Ms Pramoda Devi’s letter was dated July 15 and sources in Mysuru palace said they had received an acknowledgement of the delivery of the letter on Monday. However, a reply from the Suttur Mutt is awaited, the sources added.