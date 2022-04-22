Pramoda Devi Wadiyar opposes demolition of heritage markets

She feels they can be conserved and restored

The proposed demolition of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building is against popular feelings and opinion of the people of Mysuru and hence the structures should be conserved, according to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family.

She was speaking after inaugurating the bust of the last maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar atop Chamundi Hills on Friday.

The bust has been installed in the park opposite the police outpost on the road to the Chamundeshwari temple and was the initiative of the local community to honour the contributions of the maharajas to Mysuru.

Ms. Wadiyar said people of Mysuru have an emotional bond with the heritage markets and as such they should be conserved and the demolition decision goes against popular opinion. She referred to the protest launched by the Devaraja Market Tenants’ Association and said such protests will not take place if the people are taken into confidence.

Ms. Wadiyar said technical experts are of the opinion that the heritage markets can be restored and conserved and reiterated that Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation – established by her in memory of her late husband – was willing to take up the restoration works in case the Government was agreeable.

Ms. Wadiyar’s response comes in the wake of similar views expressed by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar who supported the tenants’ protest and even called for reconstituting the district heritage committee.

The committee recently took a decision to recommend the demolition of the Devaraja Market which is over 125 years old and the Lansdowne Building and will submit its opinion to the High Court of Karnataka where a case questioning the demolition is pending. The High Court had sought the opinion of the district heritage committee and despite opposition by some members, a majority of them ruled in favour of demolition, triggering a wave of protest against the decision.