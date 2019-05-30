Pramoda Devi proposes restoration of Mysuru palace

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru said that the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation (SNWF) will submit a proposal to the State government for restoration work to be taken up in the Amba Vilas Palace premises.

She told reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday that the Foundation was ready to take up the conservation work necessary in parts of the palace including Karikal Thotti Gate and Kalyana Mantapa.

A portion of funds from the gate collection for palace entry can be used for the restoration work.

She said the expertise of the team of architects from GN Heritage Matters comprising experts in heritage conservation, who had renovated the Jaganmohan Palace, can be used in the conservation of not only Mysuru palace, but also Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market.

Criticising the decision taken by the authorities to rebuild the two heritage structures – Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market – Ms. Wadiyar said the authorities should consider using the heritage conservationists’ expertise to restore the buildings to their past glory instead of rebuilding them.