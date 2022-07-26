Pramoda Devi opposes trial blast at Baby Betta

‘The site where the Mandya district administration has proposed to take up trial blast of explosives is a private property and my consent was not obtained for the proposed step’

‘The site where the Mandya district administration has proposed to take up trial blast of explosives is a private property and my consent was not obtained for the proposed step’

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the Mysuru royal family has opposed a trial blast at Baby Betta in Pandavapura taluk, saying that the proposed blast site belonged to the royal family and her consent was not obtained for the blast.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, she took exception to the way the government was acting with regard to the properties of the royal family. “These moves (the government actions) give an impression that we are claiming others’ properties. The property where the trial blast is proposed is a settled matter way back in 1950,” she said.

Asked whether she is mulling any legal step if the district administration goes ahead with the trial blast in the said property, Ms. Wadiyar said, “We have raised our objection. If it gets addressed here itself, there is no need for us to take any further steps.”

Ms. Wadiyar raised objections to the trial blast based on the media reports by sending an email to the district administration on July 22.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner on Monday, she said, “It is learnt with regret that despite the mail informing you of the private ownership of Baby Betta, a trial blast is proposed as per the media reports. I reiterate the point made in my mail regarding the ownership of the property referred to in the subject matter.”

“It is relevant to bring it to your kind notice that the Karnataka High Court has passed the order upholding the contention that the properties forming part of the accession treaty are private properties. The trial blast of explosives proposed at Baby Betta property in Pandavapura is the private property belonging to the late Maharaja of Mysore as per the list of immovable properties accepted by the government of India at the time of accession of the States,” Ms. Wadiyar said in her letter.

She said her husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had succeeded his father’s assets and his passing away on December 10, 2013 left her as sole successor.

“As this is a settled matter, kindly refrain from carrying out a trial blast of explosives at the proposed site for which my consent is not obtained, failing which I may be forced to take appropriate steps to safeguard my interest,” Ms. Wadiyar stated.