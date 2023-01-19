ADVERTISEMENT

Pramod Mutalik says vested interests behind attack on leader

January 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Mutalik has said that some vested interests were behind the attempt to murder his follower Ravi Kokitkar in Belagavi recently.

The police have arrested Abhiji Bhatkhande, a former Bajrang Dal leader, and two of his associates for the offence.

Mr. Mutalik, however, has refused to believe the police narrative that long-pending financial dispute between the two leaders led to the crime.

“Belagavi Police are saying that it is rivalry between the groups. But I don’t agree with it. I suspect that there are some political forces and anti-Hindutva vested interests behind this. The police have not done their job properly,’‘ he told journalists here on Thursday.

He cited some reasons to say that investigation has not been done scientifically.

He demanded that the case be handed over to a special investigation team (SIT). He warned that if the SIT failed to probe the political angle, he and his followers will expose the politicians responsible for it. He refused to divulge the name of the politician that he suspects is behind the incident.

Mr. Kokitkar denied the charge that he has had a financial dispute with Mr. Bhatkhande and that the local police have tried arranged a compromise between them. Mr. Kokitkar is facing a criminal charge of assaulting Mr. Bhatkhande in the past.

