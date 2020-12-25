Karnataka

Pramod Mutalik gives call for unity among pro-Hindu organisations

Pramod Mutalik  

Pramod Mutalik, founder of the Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, called for the unity of all pro-Hindu organisations such as SRSH, Hindu Jagaran Vedike, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena and Hindu Mahasabha as “no political party can be trusted to save the Hindus”.

He spoke at a meeting of activists organised at the house of Dadasaheb Patil, Shiv Sena leader, in Ugar Khurd village near Chikkodi.

He said that that members of SRSH and other organisations had gone to jail and suffered police atrocities for protecting cows, but not a single BJP leader could claim to have done so.

“Let the BJP show how many cows its leaders have saved,” he said. He asked activists to be prepared for the protection of Hindus in every village and town and not to depend on anyone else for the purpose. “You should give a fitting reply to anyone who tries to attack our fellow men or insult Hindu girls,” he said. He said that every BJP leader was corrupt except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

