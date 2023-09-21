Pramod Mutalik booked for hate speech

September 21, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Following an allegation of hate speech during the immersion procession of Ganesh idol at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on Thursday, the Hubballi Police have filed an FIR against Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik.

The Hubballi Suburban Police have filed the FIR under Section 153(A) and 295(A) of Indian Penal Code based on a complaint filed by Assistant Commissioner of HDMC Zone No 8 Chandrashekhargouda.

Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertains to “promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony”, while Section 295A lays down the punishment for deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

On Thursday, the public celebration of Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi concluded and Mr. Mutalik made a statement while speaking to media persons.

Mr. Mutalik cautioned the Anjuman-e-Islam against creating problems for Ganesh festival and warned that he will go to court against allowing namaz at the Idgah Maidan. It may be recalled that the Anjuman-e-Islam went to court opposing installation of Ganesh idol at the Idgah Maidan despite the city corporation passing a resolution to that effect.

He said that Hindus have the strength and courage to install Ganesh idols in mosques, if they are unnecessarily provoked.