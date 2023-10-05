Pralhad Joshi’s statement against Shivakumar’s letter seeking withdrawal of cases in Hubballi violence termed misleading

October 05, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Terming Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s remarks on the Deputy Chief Minister’s letter pertaining to the Old Hubballi violence case of 2022 as misleading, president of Hubballi Dharwad Congress urban district unit Altaf Halwoor has clarified that the release of only what he said innocent people have been sought in the case.

In a press release, Mr. Halwoor has said that the Congress leaders have sought the release of only innocent people accused of violence in the case.

“Our plea is that some innocent people have been arrested in the case and have been denied bail also. We have not claimed that all those arrested in the case are innocent. What we have demanded is that there should be proper and speedy inquiry to identify and release innocent people arrested in the case,” he has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Halwoor has said that the Union Minister without understanding the facts of the case has issued misleading statement to the public which is highly condemnable.

The Union Minister has also failed to notice the response by Home Minister G. Parameshwara who has said that any action will be taken only after a thorough inquiry at various levels. The Home Minister has also clarified that only after a proper inquiry, a suitable proposal will be placed before the Cabinet, which the Union Minister has not taken into consideration before issuing the statement, Mr. Halwoor has said.

He also requested the Union Minister to stop indulging in cheap politics and behave like a responsible Union Minister. Nobody expected such a misleading statement from him, he has said in the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.