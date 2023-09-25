Pralhad Joshi’s charge election-oriented, says Santosh Lad

September 25, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s charge that the Congress government is imposing restrictions on celebrations of Hindu festival has more to do with the forthcoming elections than anything else, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has said.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Lad sought to know whether the country has not celebrated any Hindu festival, including Ganesh festival, in the last seven decades.

“I just want to know whether Mr. Joshi is not able to celebrate any festival during Congress rule. I also want to know whether, before 2014, Mr. Joshi had resorted to any agitation saying that they have not been able to celebrate festivals?” he asked.

The Minister said Mr. Joshi’s charge has more to do with the Lok Sabha elections than anything else. “There is nothing left for them to seek votes with. So, they are talking about festivals, Rama, Ganapa and Pakistan. Why is Mr. Joshi not talking about China, the drought and the pending GST money for the State?” he said.

Referring to Mr. Joshi’s statement that ₹1.5 lakh crore has been allocated to the State, the Minister sought to know for what purpose the money has been released and under what heads. “Let him show from where they have given the money. We live in a federal system and the GST share should be given to us. However, we are not being given our due share,” he said.

Mr. Lad said that the GST share due for the State is being diverted to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But instead of speaking of such genuine issues, they talk about controversial issues for the sake of elections, he said.

