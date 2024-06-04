GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Pralhad Joshi wins for a record fifth time but says he is not happy with the reduced margin

The Union Minister has created a record of sorts in Dharwad constituency where the highest number of successive wins by any candidate has been four

Published - June 04, 2024 08:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J. handing over the certificate of election to BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi at the counting centre in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J. handing over the certificate of election to BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi at the counting centre in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has created a record of sorts by winning for the fifth time in a row in the Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency where the highest number of successive wins by any candidate has been four.

Mr. Joshi secured a total of 7,16,231 votes against 6,18,907 votes secured by his opponent Vinod Asuti of the Congress, thus winning by margin of 97,324 votes.

Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J. announced the results after the completion of the required process as per Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

The victory margin, however, has not been as huge as was expected by the Union Minister. In the 2019 elections, Mr. Joshi won by a margin of over 2 lakh votes against the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni.

Mentioning this while speaking to presspersons in Dharwad, Mr. Joshi said that although he registered his fifth win, the lead was not at the expected level. “I am happy for having won for the fifth time in a row, but the margin has come down. We will contemplate on what went wrong and about the lapses that happened and will take steps to address them in the coming days,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that he will attribute his victory to the people of the constituency who stood with him despite a misinformation campaign against him by his opponents.

He will also thank the party leaders and workers who worked unitedly to ensure his victory. He said that his opponents made all-out efforts to woo the voters by distributing money and liquor. However, the electorate blessed him by casting their votes in his favour, he added.

He said that he worked efficiently as a Minister and the development work his government has initiated will be continued without any delay.

On the pledge taken by Sri Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt that he will not accept garlands from devotees till he (Mr. Joshi) is defeated, Mr. Joshi said that he has won because of the blessings of the seer.

He said on the national front, although the NDA has not won the expected number of seats, it is around 300 and the party will form the government again with the help of its allies.

Mr. Joshi said that the election was between NDA and INDI Alliance and he hoped that those who were with the NDA will stay with it.

