Pralhad Joshi takes exception to Siddaramaiah’s statement on RSS

A file photo of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

April 23, 2022 16:59 IST

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has termed his statement as indication of ‘Siddaramaiah’s intellectual bankruptcy’.

Taking exception to the statement of Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah that if the Government had the guts it should ban the SDPI, the RSS, and others, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has termed his statement as indication of ‘Siddaramaiah’s intellectual bankruptcy’.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement on banning organisations was aimed at political appeasement. “For the fear of losing Muslim votes, he has added the name of RSS along with SDPI,” he said.

Regarding the PSI recruitment scam, he said that whoever was involved in the scam would be dealt with strictly, irrespective of the party they belonged to. “It is not important whether the accused belonged to BJP of Congress,” he said.

On the commission allegation by Dingaleshwara Swami, Mr. Joshi said that other religious heads had said that they had not given any commission. “Let Mr. Siddaramaiah speak about them also,” he said.

On PU students not attending examinations over the hijab controversy, he said that fundamentalist forces were instigating students.

Mr. Joshi alleged that vested interests that misled students had made them pelt stones at Kashmir also. Leaders, who instigate students to throw stones, were getting their children educated in foreign countries. “One should remember this. Students should not spoil their lives by listening to such people with vested interests,” he said.