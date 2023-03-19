Pralhad Joshi sees need for facilitating learning skills in school education

March 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that there is a need for facilitating learning skills in school education and the new National Education Policy will ensure the overall personality development of students.

He was inaugurating an event to celebrate the 157th anniversary of Government Model Boys Primary School at Uppina Betageri in Dharwad taluk on Sunday.

“India has the highest percentage of youths which stands at 65%. For development of the nation, there is need for development of skills among students. Considering this, skill development-related issues have been incorporated in the National Education Policy,” he said.

Elaborating on the history of education in the country that included institutions in Nalanda, Takshashila, Varanasi and other places, he said that these were the topmost educational institutions in the world.

Mr. Joshi elaborated on the revival of economy after COVID-19 in the country and said that while most of the nations are facing problems because of the pandemic, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership India has sprung back and has now overtaken Britain in the list of world economies.

Referring to the contribution of the Uppina Betageri government school which was established 157 years ago, Mr. Joshi said that it is a matter of pride and also of historical significance that lakhs of students have received their education from the school. And, these students have contributed their share to nation building, he said.

Regarding development, he said that works worth ₹15 crore has been taken up in Uppina Betageri village and efforts are on to ensure the overall development of all places in Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti recalled the history of Uppina Betageri school and said that the school has contributed a great deal to nation building by providing education to the needy.

He said that a new building to commemorate 157 years of the establishment of the government school should be constructed. This will help further development of it as a model school for the entire State.

Chairman of Bayaluseema Pradesh Abhivruddhi Mandali Thavanappa Ashtagi presided over the function.

Member of Legislative Assembly Amrut Desai, the former MLA Seema Masuti and others were present.