Pralhad Joshi is eligible to be CM as he belongs to all castes and religions, says Sriramulu

February 10, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Transport Minister Sriramulu recalls that it was the Union Minister (Mr. Joshi) who was instrumental in the Union government giving a hike in reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State

The Hindu Bureau

B. Sriramulu | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu has said that in a democracy anyone can become the Chief Minister and there is nothing wrong in a leader from the Brahmin community becoming the Chief Minister of the State.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Sriramulu said that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is eligible to become the Chief Minister of the State. However, there has been no discussion in the party on the issue so far, he said.

The Minister said that the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has tried to sow the venomous seed of caste among the people through his statement. Condemning Mr. Kumaraswamy’s comment on Mr. Joshi, Mr. Sriramulu said that it is wrong to indulge in personal attacks for political reasons.

He said that Mr. Joshi is a leader who belongs to all castes and religions and it is wrong to identify him with a particular caste. Mr. Joshi was instrumental in convincing the Union government on the issue of giving a hike in reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he said.

Mr. Sriramulu said that he knows what kind of a person Mr. Kumaraswamy is as he had worked under him during the Janata Dal(S)-BJP coalition government in the State.

To a query, he clarified that he is not trying to convince the former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy, who has launched a regional party, on State politics. “Instead, we are going before the people with the development works we have undertaken. I will contest from Ballari Assembly segment,” he said.

Regarding allegations of corruption in the NWKRTC Regional Training Institute, he said that an inquiry has already been ordered into the issue and the training programme has been suspended.

