Pralhad Joshi hasn’t answered my queries yet, says Lad

While Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is making tall claims about development and issuing advertisements supporting it, he has so far not replied to my questions on important issues, Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has said.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Lad said that Mr. Joshi has neither answered his queries nor has he come for a debate on the issue.

“If Mr. Joshi has really done a great job, he should have stayed back home and sought votes based on his work. He is giving advertisements in all publications with false statistics. He should answer what his government has done for the people,” he asked.

Mr. Lad said that while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman made claims about building three crore houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of building four crore houses.

“They should show where these houses have been built. First, they should speak about the COVID-19 scam and why the vaccine maker gave donation to their party. Mr. Joshi should speak on these issues,” he said.

On the charge against his own party members Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Lad sought to know what has the BJP government, which has been in power for the last 10 years, done to get it investigated.

The BJP has allowed 23 leaders facing corruption charge to join it and dropped such corruption charge against them, he said. Instead of speaking on the Nehru-Gandhi family, let them seek votes on what they have done so far, he said.

On the charge that BJP workers are being harassed under the Congress regime in the State, Mr. Lad sought to know what the BJP government is doing by getting the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and other Central agencies to investigate the cases booked against Opposition leaders.

He said that Mr. Joshi has been telling blatant lies and trying to make them appear like truth and this has become a practice for the BJP leaders.

