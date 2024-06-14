ADVERTISEMENT

Pralhad Joshi given grand welcome in Hubballi

Published - June 14, 2024 10:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

BJP workers took out a bike rally waving party flags and slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pralhad Joshi

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament from Dharwad Pralhad Joshi being welcomed by party leaders, workers and followers on his first visit to Hubballi after taking charge. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Five-time Member of Parliament from Dharwad Pralhad Joshi, who recently assumed charge as the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, New and Renewable Energy, was given a grand welcome by the party leaders, workers and followers on his first visit to Hubballi after taking charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Mr. Joshi landed at Hubballi Airport, he was taken in procession in an open vehicle accompanied by MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai, Arvind Bellad, M.R. Patil, and other leaders, while hundreds of party workers took out a bike rally waving the party flags. All along the route, the workers raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Pralhad Joshi. The leaders welcomed him with garlands and bouquets and a huge garland of apple also greeted him.

Along the route, the Union Minister stopped at junctions to garland statues of freedom fighters Sindhur Laxman, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna, B.R. Ambedkar and Basavanna to pay tributes to them.

Earlier speaking to presspersons, Mr. Joshi said that the PM had given him a big responsibility by making him Union Minister a second time, while the people of the constituency had reposed faith in him by electing him for the fifth time in a row. He would thank both, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the PM had allotted the portfolios of consumer affairs, food, public distribution, new and renewable energy to him. These were important portfolios that shaped the future of the country and protected the interests of the people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US