Pralhad Joshi given grand welcome in Hubballi

Five-time Member of Parliament from Dharwad Pralhad Joshi, who recently assumed charge as the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, New and Renewable Energy, was given a grand welcome by the party leaders, workers and followers on his first visit to Hubballi after taking charge.

After Mr. Joshi landed at Hubballi Airport, he was taken in procession in an open vehicle accompanied by MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai, Arvind Bellad, M.R. Patil, and other leaders, while hundreds of party workers took out a bike rally waving the party flags. All along the route, the workers raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Pralhad Joshi. The leaders welcomed him with garlands and bouquets and a huge garland of apple also greeted him.

Along the route, the Union Minister stopped at junctions to garland statues of freedom fighters Sindhur Laxman, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna, B.R. Ambedkar and Basavanna to pay tributes to them.

Earlier speaking to presspersons, Mr. Joshi said that the PM had given him a big responsibility by making him Union Minister a second time, while the people of the constituency had reposed faith in him by electing him for the fifth time in a row. He would thank both, he said.

He said that the PM had allotted the portfolios of consumer affairs, food, public distribution, new and renewable energy to him. These were important portfolios that shaped the future of the country and protected the interests of the people.